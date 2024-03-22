Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $326,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $141.20 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

