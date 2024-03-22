Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $285,000 Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,547 shares of company stock worth $7,555,351 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

