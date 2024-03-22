Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases Shares of 23,540 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.