Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases Shares of 5,495 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after buying an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after buying an additional 865,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $91.87 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,357 shares of company stock valued at $26,206,633 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

