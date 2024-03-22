Head to Head Comparison: United Homes Group (UHG) & Its Rivals

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Homes Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 340 1683 1570 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 14.15%. Given United Homes Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -36.40 United Homes Group Competitors $6.31 billion $788.27 million 7.97

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Homes Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.27% 14.20% 11.59%

Risk and Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.67, indicating that their average stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Homes Group rivals beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

