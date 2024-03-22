Head-To-Head Contrast: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX)

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A MeiraGTx -599.47% -114.33% -42.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CARGO Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 297.32%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MeiraGTx $14.02 million 29.60 -$84.03 million ($1.47) -4.39

CARGO Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

