Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Holdings Boosted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.