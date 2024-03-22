HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 216,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

NYSE:DINO opened at $61.62 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

