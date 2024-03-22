Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $72.21 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $850.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

