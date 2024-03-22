HighPeak Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
HighPeak Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:HPK opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $734,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,672,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,644,357.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 10.13%.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HighPeak Energy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.