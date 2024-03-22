HighPeak Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $734,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,672,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,644,357.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

