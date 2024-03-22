HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 20,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 366,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 9,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,518,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 156,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 905.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

