HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 20,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 366,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 9,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 943.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

