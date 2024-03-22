Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 714,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,619,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,910.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

