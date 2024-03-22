Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.11. 714,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,619,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $156,807.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,679.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.