HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get HireRight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRT

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HireRight stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 million, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.