Holdings A/S Novo Sells 842,020 Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,968,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,912,316 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $1,701,961.24.
Spruce Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
