Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $450.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as high as $404.81 and last traded at $402.57, with a volume of 65356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $396.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

