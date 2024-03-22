Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $60.44 and last traded at $60.48. 70,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 105,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Specifically, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

