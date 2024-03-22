IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.05 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

