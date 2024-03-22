Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $270.54.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

