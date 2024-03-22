Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 5%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.88. 25,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 702,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,697 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 877,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.