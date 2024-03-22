Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Trading Down 5%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 25,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 702,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMNM

Immunome Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 1,343,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 505.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 877,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.