Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,590 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 465% compared to the average volume of 1,874 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

