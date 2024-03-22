Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,590 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 465% compared to the average volume of 1,874 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys
Infosys Price Performance
Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
