Ingersoll Rand (IR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2024 – Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2024 – Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2024 – Ingersoll Rand is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2024 – Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

2/19/2024 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

