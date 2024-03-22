Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BJUL stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $374.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

