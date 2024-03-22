Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 603.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

