InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.16.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Insider Activity

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,737. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

