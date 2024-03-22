InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.16.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.34%.
Insider Activity
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
See Also
