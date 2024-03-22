Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires $224,250.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 75,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nerdy Price Performance
Nerdy stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.37.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Nerdy’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
