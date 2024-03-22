Insider Selling: Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $164,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allient Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Allient Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $556.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Allient’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth $21,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNT. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allient

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.