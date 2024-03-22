Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $135,400.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,030,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 136,201 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,348,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 700,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 433,065 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

