Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman Sells $216,193.59 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HSIC opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

