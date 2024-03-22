Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $391,578.39 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $391,578.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,516,884.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $324,704.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $316,200.96.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $40.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

