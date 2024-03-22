Insider Selling: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Sells C$260,003.22 in Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22.
Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 1.1 %
TSE:ZZZ opened at C$29.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.03. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$30.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$986.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.
Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 46.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
