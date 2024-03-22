Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $191.81 and last traded at $194.74. Approximately 80,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 515,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.45.

Specifically, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,398 shares of company stock worth $3,040,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

