Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $191.81 and last traded at $194.74. 80,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 515,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.45.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,961. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

