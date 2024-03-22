Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,398 shares of company stock worth $3,040,961. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,870,000 after buying an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.