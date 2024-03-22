Intergy Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $914.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $728.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $885.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

