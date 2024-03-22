International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 0.1 %

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 166.53 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 132.63 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.32).

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

