Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 161,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.35 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.