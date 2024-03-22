Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.17

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 16167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
