Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.17

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 16167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after buying an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

