Investors Buy High Volume of NetApp Call Options (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average daily volume of 4,955 call options.

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.07 on Friday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,371 shares of company stock worth $2,351,656. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

