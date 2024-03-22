Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,076 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,022 call options.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after buying an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

