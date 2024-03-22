Investors Purchase High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

