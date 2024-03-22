iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

