iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 27th

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1707 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

USCL stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

