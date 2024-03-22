iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 27th

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1667 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

