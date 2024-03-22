iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on March 27th

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4397 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,856.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

