iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

USXF stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $945.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,888,980,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.