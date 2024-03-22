iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Position Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,133,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

EUSB opened at $42.54 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.