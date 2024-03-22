iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

